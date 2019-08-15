AVON PARK — An Avon Park woman was arrested on Friday for using another person’s ID and illegally using another person’s credit cards. On April 17, 2018 Highlands County sheriff’s deputies were notified by a victim in reference to a fraud complaint. The victim advised law enforcement that his account was being used by someone without his permission, according to reports. The victim told deputies that he noticed a significant amount of money was missing from his account. Deputies were shown the fraudulent charges through the victim’s bank’s mobile app. The transactions showed several recent transactions at a store within the Avon Park city limits, reports said. One transaction was made just after 5 p.m. on the same day, April 17, 2018 for $5.15 at Hendricks Grocery, 202 E. Main St. Deputies responded to Hendricks Grocery and spoke to an employee who recalled two women making a purchase for the amount of $5.15 less than 10 minutes prior, reports said. The Hendricks employee described a Hispanic female, wearing a white shirt and black shorts, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The deputy then observed a Hispanic or black female with light complexion, wearing a white shirt and black shorts making a purchase for $5.15, according to reports. This suspect was later identified as Lyvetrius Renee Godfrey, 29, of Avon Park after reviewing a recent inmate ID (MNI) photo, reports said. Three days later, on April 20, 2018, deputies were notified by the victim’s companion that Godfrey had been the sender of $112.99 and recipient of $112.99 from a Western Union transaction on April 17, 2018, according to reports. Deputies confirmed this through a Western Union representative. Deputies then attempted to make contact with Godfrey at her last known address but was unable to make contact with her. On May 23, 2018, a follow-up photographic lineup was conducted with a witness. The witness identified the photo of Godfrey and told deputies, “she comes in all the time to my store,” reports said. A warrant was issued for Godfrey and she was arrested on Friday, Aug. 9 in the Tulane Drive area of Avon Park. Godfrey is charged with one count of felony grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000; one count of felony attempt to use ID of another person without consent; and one count of miscemeanor illegal use of credit cards.

