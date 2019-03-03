SEBRING — It is something new and something blue going into the long shuttered restaurant location on U.S. 27 just south of the Office Depot.
The property at 2521 U.S. 27 North, with a sales history that dates to 2001, was sold Jan. 24 to LA Union Property LLC of Port St. Lucie.
The corporation owns the property, which it purchased in 2016, of the Azul Tequila Mexican Restaurant in Arcadia on 1121 East Oak St.
An electrical contractor at the Sebring property said the it will become the Azul Tequila Mexican restaurant with plans to open in about six weeks.
The Highlands County Building Department said an electrical permit has been issued for work on the property including a new sign.
A representative of the restaurant could not be reached.
The Arcadia Azul Tequila notes that it serves Latin American and Mexican cuisine and serves lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee. It’s hours are 11 a.m. — 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. — 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Menu items include: fajitas, tacos, fish Cancun, enchiladas, chimichangas, nachos, burgers and more.
The Arcadia restaurant’s website is at: www.azultequilamex.com. Its menu states, “Authentic Mexican, Genuine Good, Established 2016.”
The location initially was an eatery called R.J. Gators, which currently has a location in Bradenton touting Florida sea grill & bar, founded in 1986.
Then it became a Cowboys BBQ & Steak Co., which still operates a location near State Road 70 in Okeechobee.
After Cowboys vacated the location it became Saville’s Mugs on 27 Sports Grille, but some may remember it as Mugs & Jugs, which is noted in a description on the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website.
(1) comment
Let’s see how long this one last
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.