SEBRING — It’s like a pep rally, but instead of getting excited about the big game, the Back to School Bash gets the district’s staff and teachers pumped up for the new school year.
The School Board of Highlands County staff assembled Friday for the event at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
The Bash featured quick-witted Don Elwell as master of ceremonies and district instructional technology resource teacher Ian Belanger on stage with his positive spirit.
Each school’s staff had a turn in showing its spirit with a shout-out competition with four semifinalists for the inaugural Spirit Stick award — Park, Memorial and Cracker Trail elementary schools and Sebring High School.
After another round of very loud shouts, it was a head-to-head or yell-to-yell competition between Sebring High and Cracker Trail Elementary schools.
Cracker Trail Elementary School whooped it up in grand style to win the Spirit Stick.
Each school produced a funny and cute short video featuring the school’s staff, which were shown at the Back to School Bash.
The Kindergarten Learning Center’s video showed Principal Karin Doty getting into shape for the new school year by working out on gym equipment with the costumed lion mascot appearing doubtful of her efforts. The video featured Katy Perry’s song “Roar.”
The band Lotela Gold performed at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.