AVON PARK — With school starting back up on Monday, it’s a good idea to have all your supplies ready, backpack stocked and new outfits ready to go. For those parents and students who haven’t been able to get all their supplies for the new school year, there is still time.
To help get your child ready for their first day and to help it feel more like family time rather than shopping time, the folks at KISS 107.5 FM will host a Back to School Bash and Listener Appreciation event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Donaldson Park in Avon Park.
The event is scheduled to include a backpack giveaway, school supply giveaway, free food, several bounce houses and more. KISS 107.5 FM will be broadcasting live from the event. Anyone interested in helping out, the radio station will still accept donations of school supplies all the way up to the event.
“We’re still taking donations,” said Frankie Grover, sales and marketing manager for KISS 107.5 FM. Donations may be brought to the station at 801 U.S. 27 South, Suite 5, in Avon Park.
The event is sponsored by KISS 107.5 FM and the Highlands News-Sun. Partners include Party Time Rentals, Walmart, the city of Avon Park, Olive Garden, The Pit Stop Express Drive Thru, Taurus Entertainment and more.
For information, email wgbcfmkiss1075@gmail.com or call 863-257-2234.
