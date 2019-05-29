AVON PARK — Mary Ann Weeks, also known as Ann Carden, 59, of Avon Park was arrested by the Highlands County sheriff’s deputies Thursday, May 23 after a fraud investigation that took place on Jan. 30.
Warrants were sent out for Weeks’ arrest relating to incidents at Big T Tire and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, both in Avon Park.
In the Big T Tire incident, Weeks now faces two charges of grand theft of $300 but under $5,000; two counts of fraud, obtain property communications of $300; two counts of fraud, impersonation using someone’s ID without consent; two counts of forgery, altering public record certificate; and two counts of forgery, passing forged altered instrument.
In the O’Reilly’s incident, Weeks faces similar charges including grand theft, fraud, counterfeit an identification and petit theft. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office records, the charges stem from incidents that occurred Feb. 6-8.
Weeks’ arrest report for the Big T Tire incident shows she purchased a set of tires for $641. She allegedly paid for the tires with a check from a closed MidFlorida Credit Union account, which was closed because the owner was dead.
The check’s number was changed and a fake license plate and phone number were written on the back of the check, the report states.
The next day, Weeks allegedly bought another set of tires for $460 at Big T Tires in much the same manner. The report shows the check was altered and written on the same account.
The surveillance footage from Big T Tire was good quality and sheriff’s deputies were able to identify her, according to the arrest report.
As of Tuesday, Weeks is in Highlands County Jail. Her bond is set at $22,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.