SEBRING — Jeffrey D. Shults, 52, of Sebring was arrested Thursday, Dec. 20 by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Shults is facing charges of failing to register as a convicted felon, possession of drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and smuggling contraband into a detention facility. The last two charges are third degree felonies.
The redacted arrest report states that a sheriff’s deputy was on patrol near Kenilworth Boulevard and Colmar Avenue in Sebring when he noticed a gray truck heading east with a broken taillight and an Illinois license plate. The deputy made a U-turn to perform a traffic stop and identified the driver as Shults from a previous encounter with another deputy.
In July, on an unrelated stop, deputies ordered Shults to register as a felon from Illinois. In that stop, Shults was also driving on a suspended license with knowledge of the suspension.
After the deputy pulled Shults over Dec. 20, Shults started to walk away but stopped when given the command to do so, the report states. The deputy found Shults’ license to still be suspended and he was placed under arrest.
The deputy searched Shults but asked him while they were on the way to the jail if he had anything illegal on him that may have been missed.
Upon arrival at the jail, another deputy searched Shults during the booking process and found a baggy with a crystal-like substance in it that would later prove to be methamphetamine. The drug was found in a small coin pocket in Shults’ pants.
It was also determined Shults had not registered as a felon. He is in the Highlands County Jail with a bond of $8,000.
