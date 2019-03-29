SEBRING — Debra Steward and Carol Willey of Sebring Angels, an animal rescue group, were heading home from a nice fundraising dinner at Chili’s on Wednesday evening. They pair were headed southbound on U.S. 27 when they saw something they will never forget.
Across the road, on the northbound side of U.S. 27 near the Kindergarten Learning Center, was someone trying to help an animal in the median. Steward and Willey stopped to help what they thought was a wounded dog. To their surprise, they came across Vickie Criswell trying to help a bald eagle.
Willey said Criswell saw the bird of prey in the median.
“She pulled over, and stopped traffic on U.S. 27 at great risk,” Willey said. “It was a fluke that we happened to drive by with our transport van; we had a crate and blankets in order to transport her.”
With the help of Sebring police officers, the rescuers made their way to Sebring Animal Hospital where Dr. Larry Jernigan injected the bald eagle with steroids and tried to keep the eagle warm and comfortable.
Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue volunteer Jennifer Archon drove from Frostproof to take possession of the eagle and take it back to the aviary clinic. Archon told the other rescuers the bald eagle weighed about 10 pounds.
“We were going to go back to look for a nest because it’s breeding time,” Willey said. “They’re nests look a lot like an osprey’s except it’s bigger and messier. I didn’t see one on Wednesday but it was getting dark. Archon told me not to bother because the eagle was not quite at the age of sexual maturity.”
The eagle was estimated to be about 4 years old.
Archon told Willey via text that the bald eagle did not survive the night. Her injuries were too substantial and included a leg injury and ruptured air sacs from impact.
“In rescue, you don’t always get the end result you want,” Willey said. “At least the eagle was cared for. She was comfortable and warm; it was the best for her. Sometimes that’s all you can do for an animal.”
Willey was very upset the bird was hit but she was willing to give people the benefit of the doubt. She wanted to believe a truck or someone hit it unintentionally and did not know they had.
“She was such a magnificent and majestic bird; it’s so sad,” she said.
Archon was not as convinced.
“This could have been prevented,” Archon said. “She was only six months out from being able to breed. Imagine if she had offspring. We would have lost endangered eagles.”
Archon got to the rescue center at about 11:30 p.m. She said her husband was at home holding down the fort. Her husband, U.S. Army First Sgt. John Archon, was very supportive, especially with the bird being a bald eagle.
On the way to the clinic in Tampa, Archon had to pull over and check on the rustling noises. The eagle was coughing up blood at that point. Upon returning to the facility, rescuers stabilized the bird and gave it pain medicine. Despite care, prayers and good intentions, the bald eagle succumbed to her injuries overnight.
