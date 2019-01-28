SEBRING — With the tragedy that occurred Wednesday fresh in everyone’s mind, thoughts turn to security and the need to feel safe. Many have expressed that last week’s shooting will not affect the way they bank while others have wondered what kind of security local banks currently have.
Not all banks are the same. Security cameras may be standard, but when it comes to the separation, or lack thereof, between customer and teller, not every bank is created equal.
Where one bank branch might have bullet-resistant glass between the teller and the customer, others have nothing. And yet a few have a small sheet of glass making it difficult to reach across the counter, but still leaving the teller vulnerable to other threats.
Local banks, however, are taking steps to ensure not just the safety of their employees, but the safety of their customers as well. One such location is Heartland National Bank, in Sebring.
“It’s tragic what happened,” said bank President Andrew Bible. “We take security very seriously.”
Bible said the bank is always looking to improve security features and right now they are the same as they were before Wednesday’s shooting and they are effective.
Heartland National Bank management has also spoken with all employees about what occurred at SunTrust Bank on Wednesday, and have an open door policy for employees who need to talk.
Bible declined to comment on the specific security measures currently in place at the bank.
Wauchula State Bank has taken a similar stance.
“This event has hit close to home,” said Marketing Director Brad Ruhmann. “Our number one concern is the safety and security of our customers and employees.”
Ruhmann said the bank is taking every possible measure it can, checking policies and procedures to see if anything needs to be updated or changed. Ruhmann also said the bank’s employees have continual training on how to respond to an active shooter or hostage situation.
Wauchula State Bank has an employee assistance program available to all employees where they can talk to someone if needed. “We have encouraged them to use it,” said Ruhmann.
For those SunTrust customers traveling to one of the other branches in Highlands County, there will be extra security on site. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, SunTrust Bank has asked for extra security. The bank is hiring off-duty deputies and Sebring police officers to provide that service.
