SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor called Monday’s fire at a propane tank facility a “losing proposition.”
“By that, I mean that a fire at a chemical facility of any kind, in this case a propane facility, is typically a losing situation, and indeed, it played out that way,” Bashoor told reporters at a press conference at the smoldering site Tuesday morning. “We were fortunate that the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office had already begun an evacuation.”
So far, neither he nor any state or federal investigators had learned what started the fire that destroyed 17 buildings, closed U.S. 27, sparked nearby brush fires and forced an evacuation for a mile radius.
When 911 calls came in at 2:15 p.m. Monday about a fire at the Kosan Crisplant propane tank facility at 11850 Twitty Road, Bashoor and his management team were just 3.5 miles away at the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
They arrived before any fire trucks, he said, and quickly determined that the best fire crews could do is contain the fire, and stay out of harm’s way.
Fire crews looked for water sources, “which there are not many of,” Bashoor said.
They found a hydrant right in front of the building, but that was too close to the fire.
In the process of looking for other hydrants, explosions went off, sending 20-pound tanks into the air, some of them landing as shrapnel on U.S. 27, prompting closure of the highway, Bashoor said.
One by one, homes in Sunset Manor, a mobile home/travel-trailer community across the street, caught fire, Bashoor said. Residents had already evacuated from there and other small nearby communities.
Oak Hammock Animal Hospital, also across the street, evacuated with employees grabbing all the animals they could carry and running with them, he said.
The facility, which refurbished propane tanks for resale, had in excess of 10,000 consumer-grade 20-pound propane tanks on site.
It also had two large propane cylinders on site, one of them holding 50,000 pounds of the liquid gas.
Bashoor said the big tank was his foremost concern and the reason to evacuate residents from a mile around the facility, along with the fact that small tanks catapulted into the air as they exploded, landing as much as a quarter mile away.
At one point in the fire, Bashoor said, a line of flame burned to the grass under the big tank, passed underneath and continued beyond the tank, but did not ignite it.
“If we had had that happen, we would have been talking catastrophic results right here,” Bashoor said. “We wouldn’t be standing right here right now.”
However, he said most large tanks have a significant number of safety devices to prevent them from igniting.
Highlands County Commissioner Jim Brooks, who stopped by to visit the scene, told the Highlands News-Sun that when he was head of local emergency medical services, his training said that any fire with a propane semi-trailer would require at least a half-mile evacuation.
Bashoor told reporters the facility did have two semi-trailers loaded with propane tanks that did not get affected by the fire.
He asked anyone who finds burnt propane tanks anywhere within a quarter mile, or farther from the fire scene, to report them to the Sheriff’s Office for collection. Technically, Bashoor said, they are evidence from the scene.
Embers from the fire, and some shrapnel, lit brush fires over by Lake Josephine. Bashoor sent a detachment, as did the Florida Forest Service, to fight those fires.
Bashoor said two buildings at the propane tank facility burned out and collapsed. One workman, 43-year-old Wayne McCall, was seriously injured and airlifted. He told authorities he was the only one there.
“We are cautiously optimistic about his status. He is talking to his family, and we expect him to survive, however, he has a long road to recover,” Bashoor said.
“We wish to express our deep concern for the well-being of our plant manager, who was injured in today’s fire, and for his family and all the people who live and work nearby who have been affected by this incident,” said Kosan Crisplant Missouri Inc. in an emailed statement Monday. “We also wish to extend our most profound thanks to the first responders and others who have kept everyone safe during the event.”
That statement goes on to say that the cause for the fire is still under investigation, but appears to have started after the plant ceased operations for the day and while the manager was doing inventory.
“We are cooperating closely with investigators as they conduct their work,” the statement said, “and we look forward to their analysis.”
In Sunset Manor, 17 structures were destroyed: two permanent block structures, one shed and 14 mobile homes or camping trailers. Six structures remain standing, but park owner Candido Garcia has told Bashoor that number may go up once debris gets cleared.
“I was worried about the lives,” Garcia told the Highlands News-Sun, as he gestured toward the rubble of his park. “This is material. It can be replaced.”
Reporters asked if Bashoor was surprised to find a propane tank facility across the street from residential property. Bashoor, who has been the local fire chief for eight months, said that’s something fire officials don’t like to see.
He couldn’t say much at this point on whether or not changes should be made regarding placing industrial and residential properties near each other.
Agencies on site Tuesday morning included the Florida agencies — the State Division of LP Gas and the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal; federal agencies — the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, which is standard protocol, and the Occupational Safety Hazard Administration (OSHA); and regional agencies — Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team from Manatee County, which had heat-detecting drones to help pinpoint remaining hot spots.
As Bashoor spoke to reporters, one team of firefighters ran a constant stream of water over the red-brown charred pile of propane tanks to prevent any remaining full tanks from igniting, while another team took compromised tanks and drained them off using a tall flaring burner.
Bashoor compared the flaring off of propane as a “controlled burn.”
He anticipated the process of clearing tanks and cooling the pile to take most of Tuesday. Twitty Road, which had been closed since the start of the fire, reopened Tuesday afternoon.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 27, closed between Twitty Road and Skipper Road during the fire, reopened at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Reportedly, the road suffered no damage from the fire.
Kosan Crisplant, headquartered in Marchfield, Missouri, has had the Sebring facility in operation since 2014, employing approximately two dozen people. It is the only company facility in Florida, which is one of eight facilities in the U.S. and Canada.
The company reports it has an excellent safety record with no reports of trouble at the Sebring facility.
