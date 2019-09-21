By BILL ROGERS
Correspondent
AVON PARK — People whose job it is to ask others for money know that friend-raising is crucial to fundraising.
Jamie Bateman, who raises money for the South Florida State College Foundation, is exceptional at making friends according to people who know her.
Melissa Kuehnle, director for institutional communications at the college, said Bateman “knows everybody” and knows them well.
“She is a very good friend to a lot of people,” Kuehnle said. “She makes a lot of connections.”
“Jamie is great at building lasting relationships in our community,” Christen Johnson, executive director of AdventHealth Foundation, Volunteer Services, Child Learning Center, wrote in an email. “Her ability to communicate effectively with others and to nurture those lasting and meaningful relationships is a commendable quality.”
The foundation boosts community awareness of the college, solicits and accepts gifts, receives bequests, manages and helps to appreciate cash gifts or non-cash gifts that are donated to it. Money it receives is distributed to things that benefit the college and subsidize its students, staff and programs.
Deborah Bell Latter, coordinator for institutional communications, said at SFSC 61% of the students rely on financial aid to attend college. Much of Bateman’s job is to encourage people and organizations to donate funds to the foundation toward student scholarships.
“To perform her job requires someone dedicated to education and the benefits it reaps for our community,” Latter wrote in an email. “The fact that she is a kind, approachable, gracious and caring person only makes her more effective in communicating the need to support education.”
After Hurricane Irma struck Florida in fall 2017, the chancellor of the Florida College System made food donations to each of the 28 colleges within the FCS. SFSC had already planned a food and clothing pantry for its students.
Latter said Bateman was on the “front line” in establishing a drive to collect and distribute the food and clothing to students in need.
“It’s simply one example of her caring and kind nature,” Latter said.
Dr. Thomas Leitzel, college president, said Bateman is “extremely kind and caring.”
“She loves students and she enjoys working with people,” Leitzel wrote in an email, adding that she “truly likes raising money” and helping others who need financial assistance.
Those who know Bateman mention other qualities about her.
“She is always smiling,” Kuehnle said.
“Jamie has an engaging personality,” Leitzel wrote. “She is outgoing and always happy.”
Leitzel added that Bateman likes to have fun and does not take herself too seriously.
Kuehnle said Bateman is “very thoughtful” and is good at remembering details.
On a personal level, Johnson said that Bateman has been a mentor to her for many years.
“She helped me strengthen my relationship with Christ and I’m forever thankful for her and her love she continues to show for my immediate and my extended family,” Johnson wrote in the email. “I still know to this day I can call her and she will be at my doorstep in no time to be a friend, crying shoulder, give me a good laugh, anything at all. She’s my forever family.”
There are those that might not know that Bateman apparently enjoys Christmas a lot.
Leitzel noted that every time her mobile phone rings, it plays Christmas tunes.
Johnson said it’s not unusual to walk into Bateman’s office in July and hear Christmas music playing.
“Her joyous spirit shines all year long,” Johnson wrote. “I’ve never met someone who puts up a Christmas tree in every single room in their house. This just shows of her constant cheerful spirit.”
Bateman previously was the executive director for the Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Foundation.
A press release stated that while in that position, she assisted in raising more than $4 million in donations for the foundation. She helped secure the largest donation and naming opportunity in what was then Florida Hospital Heartland’s history — for the Jarrett Family Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center. She led a $500,000 capital campaign from which the hospital’s Sebring campus obtained equipment to grow its Cardiac Catheterization Lab.
A native of Sebring, Bateman is a graduate of Webber International University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She earned her Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University.
