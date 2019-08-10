SEBRING — Starting Monday on the first day of school, while parents and students watch the clock to be on time, other motorists should schedule a little more time if they are traveling through school zones or along bus routes.
With The School Board of Highlands County’s efforts to have consistent websites, the top homepage of most school websites include the following times: office hours, first bell, tardy bell and dismissal.
For example, for Cracker Trail Elementary School the times are: office hours: 7:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.; first bell: 7:20 a.m.; tardy bell: 7:30 a.m.; and dismissal: 2 p.m.
Parents may also want to know when the start of supervision begins at school if they are dropping off their kids a little early.
The School Board approved the School Hours Schedule for 2019-20 at its most recent meeting (July 30) to include the revised times for Fred Wild Elementary School, which has a 20-minute longer school day for reading instruction.
The School Hours Schedule includes the school day start and end times and the times for the following: start of supervision, student access, bus arrival and end of supervision.
Also, it includes the morning and afternoon school zone start and end times, which is the time the flashing yellow caution lights are activated advising motorists to observe the lowered speed limit.
For most elementary schools, and Sebring High School, the morning school zone start time is 6:45 a.m. The Kindergarten Learning Center school morning zone start time is 6:50 a.m. and it is 7 a.m. for Lake Placid and Lake Country elementary schools.
The middle and high school morning school zone start times are: 7 a.m. for Lake Placid Middle School and Avon Park and Lake Placid high schools, and 7:15 a.m. for Hill-Gustat and Sebring middle schools.
The morning school zone end times range from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
Since Fred Wild and Lake Placid elementary schools are close to high schools, which have a later school day, the two elementary schools have the later 8:45 a.m. end to their morning school zone.
The earliest afternoon school zone start time is 1:05 p.m. for the Kindergarten Learning Center followed by most elementary schools at 1:45 p.m. and then Lake Country and Lake Placid elementary schools at 2 p.m.
The School Hours Schedule is included on the School Board’s July 30 agenda, which can be accessed from the School Board’s website at highlands.k12.fl.us.
Parents will find a new way to check the bus routes helpful by going online to infofinderi.com. Click on Florida and then Highlands, which opens a portal to enter your address to get the bus stops and bus numbers for the schools in your area.
Also, the school district’s website homepage has a link for “Bus and Transportation Information” with a link to the route finder.
