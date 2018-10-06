SEBRING — Jan Heidel, a medical professional, wants women to be aware.
“Do your routine checks and get regular 3D mammograms. Be mindful of any changes in your body,” Heidel said. She stressed if you feel something different, you need to follow up.
“My most important message would be don’t be afraid to find out what it is,” she said. “Many times we don’t want to admit to ourselves that it could be cancer so we don’t go and get it checked out.”
Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Heidel endured 12 weeks of chemotherapy with Taxol. Unfortunately she experienced a nerve and skin reaction.
“I looked like I was on fire from my elbows to my fingertips. I was fire engine red.” She tried all sorts of medications, lotions and creams, but in the end, found perseverance was the only solution. “It was painful, but necessary so you just get through it,” she said.
Heidel works a four-day work week as a physician for Cornerstone Hospice. Working Monday through Thursday, Heidel scheduled her treatment on Tuesdays.
“Ask your doctors and you will find they will work with you,” she said. Taking prednisone to reduce some of the common side effects during treatment, she found the medication keyed her up.
“I would be so jacked up; I couldn’t sleep for two days.” Unable to rest in any way, she’d work. “Sleep was impossible, but then on the weekends all I did was sleep,” she said.
Come Monday, she’d pull herself out of bed and do it all over again. It was grueling, but focusing on those in need of her care, she kept going.
Following chemotherapy, Heidel had six weeks of radiation every morning at 7:30 a.m. in Lakeland. Her breast cancer turned out to be HER2 positive, so following these treatments she had targeted immunotherapy once a month for the next year.
HER2 is a gene that can impact how breast cancer evolves. When the genes go awry, as found in about 25 percent of breast cancers, it makes too many copies and is known as HER2 gene amplification.
Hormone receptors are proteins found within the breast. The receptors receive hormone signals that tell them to grow, divide and repair themselves. The extra HER2 genes cause breast cells to begin making too many HER2 receptors, called HER2 protein overexpression. Making breast cells grow or divide faster or more erratically than they should, HER2 gene amplification, or HER2 protein overexpression, may lead to faster cancer growth or higher risk of return.
Since breast cancers can have one, both or none of the hormone receptors, biopsies determine if the cancer is hormone receptor-positive or hormone receptor-negative. Triple-positive cancers are those positive for estrogen, progesterone and HER2 proteins. Because of this, it is treated by drugs that target both hormones and HER2 proteins.
If a cancer cell has no estrogen or progesterone receptors, it won’t make the HER2 protein and is called Triple-negative breast cancer. It will be treated differently than a cancer that can be suppressed by hormone therapy.
Hormone receptor status guides treatment decisions as hormones like estrogen and progesterone can accelerate cancer growth when they attach to the receptors or proteins. Thankfully specific medications are used for each type of cancer and ongoing research provides better treatments every year.
For more information about Hormone receptor-positive, Hormone receptor-negative, Triple-negative, or Triple-positive breast cancer and treatment options, visit Cancer.org or Breastcancer.org.
