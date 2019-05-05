SEBRING — Is it safe to go back in the water? Yes, with a few precautions. The red tide bloom that lasted nearly two years has been declared over. However, rip currents can be a major problem at beaches along the peninsula.
Those of you who are headed to the beach for the day, week or for summer vacation should be aware of what a rip current is and what to do when you find yourself in one.
Forecaster Rick Davis of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained what they are and how they form.
“When waves crash onto the shore, they are full of energy,” he said. “Most of the energy is absorbed by the sand because it’s soft. Some energy goes back into the ocean in channels called rip currents.”
Davis said many people may not realize they are in a rip current until it’s too late.
“The current may sweep you off your feet and you will feel yourself being pulled out into the ocean,” Davis said. “The first thing to do is relax.”
Of course that is easier said than done. Many people panic in rip currents.
“Panicking is the worst thing you can do,” Davis said. “We have seen people panic and drown in two feet of water; all they had to do was stand up. Swim parallel to the shore. Don’t try to swim straight to shore, otherwise you will get fatigued.”
Davis said swimming parallel to the shore will eventually have the swimmer safely out of the rip current. He said it will feel like the force trying to pull you out to sea has let go when you are free of it.
According to United States Lifesaving Association, more than 100 people die in rip currents annually at beaches all over the United States. More than 80% of all lifeguard rescues are from rip currents.
“We like to get the word out that people should swim in front of a lifeguard and do not swim alone.”
Davis said it is a good idea for swimmers to also have a flotation device. Pay attention to surroundings.
Sometimes people will just be sitting in the surf and before they know it, they are 100 to 150 feet out into the ocean.
Not swimming alone is a good safety tip for every body of water, not just the ocean. Rip currents are prevalent near inlets, jetties and piers. Where there are more waves, there are more rip currents. Therefore, the east coast of Florida does see more rip currents than the west.
Davis said surf advisories are done daily and will inform beach goers the risk levels of rip tide. The website is weather.gov/safety/rip current-forecasts. Mote Marine and Laboratory & Aquarium has an interactive website of beach conditions on the west coast that gives red tide, surf conditions, water temperature rip current risks and other conditions beach goers will find useful. The site is updated daily at visitbeaches.org.
