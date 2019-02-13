AVON PARK — Power and Light Productions, the producers of several epic biblical plays throughout Florida, have announced the 2019 production title and performance dates for a new play — “Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible.”
Four performances of the new biblical theatrical production will take place April 12-14 at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts.
Power and Light Productions is well known for productions such as “The Story of Jesus,” “The Story of Noah,” “Pictures of Freedom” and “The Story of Moses,” which have each attracted thousands of attendees.
“The Story of Jesus,” which had been presented in Wauchula since 1988, garnered media coverage from the New York Times, LA Times and Washington Post.
Power and Light Executive Producer Mike Graham said, “This is going to be a big production, extensive and elaborate.”
This play has never been done, but it combines elements of Power and Light’s three big plays along with other elements, he said.
Beautiful sets, elaborate costuming, special effects and professional lighting ensure an unforgettable experience that will be life changing, according to Power and Light Productions. The cast will have more than 100 volunteer actors from central Florida. Running time is approximately three hours including intermission.
The performance schedule of the “Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible,” at SFSC is 7 p.m. Friday, April 12; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13; and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $35.
For information on group and single tickets, visit SFSCArts.org.
For information about Power & Light Productions, visit powerandlightproductions.com.
