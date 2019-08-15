SEBRING — The early prediction for the 2019-20 school year was an increase of 58 students, but on Monday, the first day of school at Highlands County public schools, the overall student count was down 279 students compared to the first day last year.
Fred Wild Elementary School had 509 students last year on the first day of school, but Monday its enrollment was 425 for a decrease of 84 students. Lake Placid Elementary School was down 50 students from 678 to 628.
Along with the first day count, district administration reviews the fifth-day and 10th-day numbers for a better picture of the enrollment trend. Enrollment can increase by around 500 by the 10th day of the school year.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said Wednesday, “We don’t overreact until we get the fifth- and 10th-day numbers, because kids are continuing to enroll.”
The district’s enrollment dropped by 131 last year.
District funding is based in part on the enrollment counts during a survey week in October and another survey week in February. The early enrollment numbers are not crucial for funding, but could be an indication that the student count could be down during those survey weeks.
The biggest annual enrollment drop in the past 20 years was in the 1999-2000 school year when enrollment was down 370 compared to the previous year.
The district’s middle schools bucked the trend with all four showing an increase in enrollment, though not enough to offset the loses at the elementary and high schools. Enrollment was down at all three high schools and only three schools showed modest gains at the elementary level — Sun ‘n Lake and Woodlawn elementary schools and the Kindergarten Learning Center.
Comparing enrollment numbers at different times of the school year is not an even comparison, but it does show how enrollment can vary quite a bit.
The 2016-17 school year ended on May 26, 2017 with a grand total of 12,425 students, then 27 months later the 2019-20 school year started Monday with a grand total of 11,480 — a difference of 945 students.
