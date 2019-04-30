SEBRING — You probably didn’t know that group of riders you passed on a two-lane road over the weekend once crossed the nation on bicycles — 43 years ago.
Friday and Saturday saw another annual reunion of a group of “Bikecentennial” riders: Those who, as part of a celebration of the United States of America bicentennial in 1976, agreed to ride from Oregon to Virginia — of the opposite direction if they started on the East Coast — with no propulsion but gears and grit.
This particular group held the distinction of not losing a single member on that original trip to fatigue or injury. All 13 teenagers and a 30-something leader started in Oregon and arrived in Williamsburg, Virginia — a seat of the American Revolution.
They didn’t stop there, though. Led by Bill Schroder, who lived in Virginia Beach at the time, they agreed to ride the extra 90 miles to the coast.
They even took their bikes onto the sand and dipped their toes in the Atlantic Ocean, which was only fair. They had waded the Pacific before starting the trek.
Now, members get together every year for a more low-key set of rides over a weekend. This past weekend saw six of the crew gather at Schroder’s Sebring home for a weekend of riding.
“They still call me ‘Exalted Leader,’” Schroder said. “It’s nice to see these guys after so many years.”
The original crew consisted of Barbara Clark, Andy Elliott, Dave Gallagher from Britain, Terry Quick, Phil Bernstein, Marti Jack, Bill Schroder (their leader), Chris Graham, Dennis Simonovic, Ron Holt, Gene Chu, Gus Touker (from Amsterdam) and Terry Schmidt.
Why ride in Florida?
It’s flat, Schroder said, unlike the mountains they had to traverse in 1976.
For the Bikecentennial, they stuck to small rural roads on a route set by event organizers. Schroder’s group had riders ranging in age from 17-19 years old. The route went down the “dead center” of the country, he said.
They had 87 days to cover the 3,800 route, but did it in 58.
Most of them have done similar trips all over the world since then.
Schroder and his wife, Elaine Becker, met on the original ride, or rather, in preparation for it. Both trained as group leaders for the event: People to organize small groups of cyclists for the trek.
Schroder went on to gather a group. Becker did not, but did the ride anyway.
She had already ridden the length of the West Coast on her own at age 21.
They still put in a lot of miles each year. He had 1,789 as of Friday and she had 1,608. She’s switched to a recumbent trike, for the stability and safety of an extra wheel.
Was it safe?
Riding across the country was relatively safe, they said. They had to beware of motorists and rough roads, but what nearly got them was the weather.
Only three members — Gallagher, Holt and Touker — knew how to ride in rain, and storms could come out of nowhere.
What really got them was a tornado.
In Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, a twister dropped a quarter-mile away from them. Tents collapsed in seconds and the police/fire services evacuated them to a local church.
Touker said he was not used to thunderstorms. They don’t have them in Europe like they do in the American Great Plains.
Schroder said Touker also took photos of people’s outhouses. Those didn’t exist in Europe, either.
Schroder had $2,000 of soggy Traveler’s Checks. The only way to dry them out was to go to a nearby beauty shop and have patrons hold them under dome hair dryers.
Another adventure, in Kansas, involved freshly-tarred roads. A couple of the riders fell down in the goo and had to be washed off at a gas pump, Schroder said.
They met interesting people along the way. When asking directions at one farm house, the woman there said she’s seen other cyclists heading down this one road, “but they never come back.”
In Virginia, they met locals who weren’t impressed that they were headed to the beach: They’d met people on their way to Oregon.
These days, there are hundreds if not thousands of events, trails and accommodations for long-haul cyclist tours.
“That was the beginning of long-distance cycling for everyone,” Becker said. “It got people to realize that people could bike across the country.”
Of course, they camped the whole way, Gallagher said.
“It was only years later that we realized what we had done,” Gallagher said. “We got a motley group of teenagers across the States.”
It’s harder to do that today, Schroder said. Few jobs are willing to give the time off to do it.
He said he got the time off by threatening to quit if they didn’t agree.
“You wouldn’t get that today,” Schroder said.
