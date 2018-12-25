SEBRING — A State Senator files a bill again for a minimum salary of $50,000 for every public school teacher in the state.
Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Boca Raton, has filed the minimum teacher salary bill six times before without being passed by the Republican-controlled legislature.
The Democrat filed it for the seventh time on Dec. 13 with the 2019 legislative session starting March 5.
Highlands School Board Member Donna Howerton said she has heard about the bill.
“Our teachers are underpaid for what they do and would welcome the state in assisting us in giving them raises,” she said. “But, I need to see where these dollars are coming from. Sometimes they [state] give you dollars and they take it from somewhere else and it is not really helpful.
“I would be very open for teachers being paid for what they do.”
The district has a hard time recruiting teachers because of the pay and some of the state requirements, Howerton said. Also, some colleges are dropping their educator programs because fewer people are going into that field.
Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, has not ruled out considering Rader’s bill, according to a report in the Broward Palm Beach New Times.
The bill’s description states it would create the “Florida Teacher Fair Pay Act” requiring the Legislature to fund the Florida Education Finance Program at a level that ensures that certain schedules guarantee a minimum annual starting salary for instructional personnel.
In summary the bill states, for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the statewide minimum salary for all instructional personnel is $50,000. By Nov. 1 of each fiscal year thereafter, the Department of Education shall calculate an adjusted statewide minimum annual starting salary for the upcoming fiscal year by increasing the minimum annual starting salary then in force by the rate of inflation for the 12-month period ending on Sept. 1.
For the nearly 200,000 instructional staff in Florida public schools during the 2017-2018 school year, the average annual salary was $45,666, according to the Florida Department of Education.
