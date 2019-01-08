SEBRING — A bill has been introduced to help alleviate the teacher shortage by allowing retiring teachers to immediately return to the classroom as substitute teacher.
State Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota, introduced HB137, which would allow retiring teachers to immediately be rehired as substitute teachers instead of having to wait for six months to protect their retirement benefits.
Currently, a teacher who retires from his or her public school job cannot be rehired by any agency in the state retirement system for six months. If they take such a position, they can lose their related benefits.
The bill states, “A retired member who was employed as instructional personnel may be re-employed in any public school as a substitute teacher and continue to receive retirement benefits. However, such retired member may not receive additional retirement service credit for such employment.”
Highlands Superintendent Brenda Longshore said Friday that would be very helpful for the school district.
“Those individuals have tremendous expertise and we would love to have the availability to have them come back into our classrooms if they would like to do that upon their retirement,” she said. “That would be a great piece of legislation if we would be able to do that.”
This bill calls for an effective date of July 1, 2019.
The statewide critical teacher shortage areas for the 2018-19 school year, according to the Florida Department of Education, are as follows:
• Science-General
• English
• English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)
• Exceptional Student Education (ESE)
• Mathematics
• Reading
• Science-Physical
The shortage areas represent certification areas where substantial proportions of teachers who are not certified in the appropriate field are being hired to teach such courses, where significant vacancies exist and where post-secondary institutions do not produce enough graduates to meet the needs of Florida’s K-12 student population.
