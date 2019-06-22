SEBRING — More school districts would likely look to adjunct teachers to fill the teacher shortage in K-12 classrooms if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs SB 770.
The bill would allow districts to issue adjunct certificates to full-time instructors who haven’t passed the general knowledge test, which is a certification requirement for most teaching positions.
Adjunct professors are commonly used for their expertise at state colleges and universities. K-12 adjunct teachers have worked in schools in the Sunshine State on a part-time basis, but legislation that was approved in May by both the House and Senate would allow a full-time status for those with expertise in various fields.
The framework of the adjunct teacher program shows that the school districts would be issuing the adjunct certificates, not the state, which issues certification to teachers. The districts would determine what benefits their adjunct teachers would receive.
Adjunct teachers would have to pass an exam in a specific subject, such as science, to show their expertise to teach in that field. They would also need at least a bachelor’s degree or higher, with some exceptions. Traditional education studies would not have to have been a part the degree program
The full-time K-12 adjuncts would get a pass on the classroom teacher requirement of passing the state General Knowledge Test, which shows proficiency in various subjects such as vocabulary, grammar, spelling, math, writing and reading.
Also, SB 770, introduced by Senator Travis Hutson (R-St. Johns) and titled “Workforce Education,” would require the Department of Education to annually publish a specified report and limit the applicability of state apprenticeship and job-training program requirements to provisions for veterans, minority persons, and women.
The legislation would require the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to consult with the Department of Education to evaluate certain apprenticeship programs to determine potential substitutions for certain licensure requirements and encouraging district school boards to declare an “Academic Scholarship Signing Day” and “College and Career Decision Day.”
