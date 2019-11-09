Blair Irving Guernsey, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Wednesday evening, Nov. 6, 2019. He was in the companionship of his son.
Blair was a native New Yorker, born in Syracuse on Feb. 21, 1938. He was the son of Sarah and Buster Guernsey. Blair and his wife Sue have been residents of Lake Placid for the past 20 years. Blair retired after many years of service as an air conditioning installer with a company that later became affiliated with Westinghouse.
He enjoyed skeet shooting, senior softball and playing golf with friends. He was Episcopalian by faith.
Blair is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Thomas Wayne Guernsey; and brother, David Sabre. He leaves four grandchildren and was blessed with six great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
