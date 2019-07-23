LAKE PLACID — The dark richness of the soils against the crisp whites and light yellows, lavenders, red pinks and greens and seemingly every shade in between — those are the colors that caladium growers surround themselves every day.
The caladiums may not have a heavenly smell, but the fancy foliage can’t be beat for color and diversity. As the annual Caladium Festival continually proves, these tubers can brighten a garden or a pretty vase. They make great gifts for just about everyone, even those without green thumbs.
For nearly 30 years, caladium bulbs and plants have been sold to tourists and residents alike.
This year, there has been a change in the growers who are selling the plants and bulbs. Traditionally, Caladium Festival founders Happiness Farms and Bates Sons & Daughters Caladiums sold the plants and bulbs to the public.
Unfortunately, Happiness Farms has had a few setbacks the last two years.
“We won’t be selling bulbs this year,” co-owner Darlene Phypers said. “We don’t have any to sell. We knew that as soon as we harvested this year.”
Hurricane Irma wiped out about half of the stock the family-owned company had. This year, the harvest yielded much less than usual. When planting last year, Mother Nature dropped too much rain on the bulbs and washed some away and yielded little.
Happiness Farms donates hundreds of thousands of bulbs to the town to plant in beds, medians and throughout the town. The family was disappointed they would not be able to donate and sell as usual.
However, in true small town spirit, the family is helping out in every other way it can with the Caladium Festival. Family members are helping behind the scenes and manning tour buses. Happiness Farms wanted thank all of their loyal customers. They say, God willing, they will be providing caladiums to the masses once again.
Three caladium growers will be set up around Stuart Park to provide the colorful cultivar from two-, four-, six-, eight- and 10-inch pots. Hanging pots will be available with one, two, three or more varieties with different shapes and textures, creating a riotous work of living art.
Some baskets will have a different center plant surrounded by complimentary caladiums. The growers will be on hand with growing and planting tips.
Bates Sons & Daughters will be selling plants and bulbs. Terri Bates, with Bates Sons & Daughters, said they will be offering 24 varieties plus a mixed variety. A sampling includes the Florida Moonlight, Carolyn Warton and Postman Joyner varieties.
First Florida Boys, first timers to the Caladium Festival, will be selling bulbs of different varieties and Classic Caladiums will be making their debut with plants and bulbs.
“We are very excited to be part of the Caladium Festival and bring different varieties,” Leslie Hernandez with Classic Caladiums said.
Some of the varieties Hernandez said Classic Caladiums will be bringing include Bollt Brush, Lemon Blush, Roseglow, Blushing Bride, Heart and Soul, and Va, Va, Violet.
