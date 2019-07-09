The 1958-59 school year was a record-breaking year for the Sebring Blue Streaks. That year there were only three sports for the boys: football, basketball and baseball.
All of the coaches worked together to help each other and the boys be successful with the ultimate goal of winning the Ridge Conference Championship.
Football
Head Coach Glenn Odham was positive his boys could win with the talent he had on the team. “Odham Optimistic — Predicts Victory” by Ray Caldwell was the headline in the Highlands County News that week of September 1958.
Named to starting positions were the following letterman: Ronnie Sauls, right end; Rodney Belcher, right tackle; Errol Lanier, center; Hughie Williams, quarterback; David Higgins, left halfback; Bill Bryan, right halfback; and Gene Tomlinson, fullback. Newcomers winning starting positions were: Julis Foster, left end; Ed Northrup, left tackle; Harry Stulting, left guard; Bobby Breen, right guard.
Odham named a list of reserves who would probably see action in the game: Don Childress and Joey Craig, ends; Roe McAdams and Bill White, tackles; David Whatley and Roger Gaston, guards; Chester Clarke and Lee Buchanan, centers; Gary Lanier, Harry Hummel, Jackie Newcomer, and Don Mills, backs. The defense consisted of the same players.
The night of the first game of the season at Firemen’s Field, the Sebring High School Band marched on the field and played the “Star Spangled Banner” while everyone stood at attention. The dads of all the players were honored as they were presented with a photograph of their son in full football uniform.
It was then time to get down to business as the team captains — Errol Lanier and Ed Northrop — took the field and won the toss. The Blue Streaks beat the Frostproof Bulldogs, 34-12. That was just the beginning of the march to the championship as the Streaks put down team after team: Kissimmee, Mulberry, Okeechobee, Fort Meade, Arcadia and Punta Gorda.
Homecoming that year was on Nov. 14 and the undefeated Streaks were going to play Kathleen at Firemen’s Field at 8 p.m.
There was a pep rally at the school before the parade, and the cheerleaders — JoAnn Hunter, Sylvia Belcher, Sandra Clarke, Gale Clayton, Marilyn Arehart, Mary Beth Goodbread, Darlene Albritton, Barbara Cooper, Janie Yarbrough and Gale Reynolds — got all of the students cheering and clapping and ready for the game.
That afternoon there was a big parade downtown on Ridgewood Drive as there was every Friday before the home games. But, that Friday it was different, it was homecoming.
The SHS band was marching in full uniform and leading the parade as the majorettes strutted and danced. The football players were riding on the back of the fire truck, the cheerleaders, were riding in convertible cars and walking along the parade route. The homecoming queen, Sandra Clarke, who was chosen by the student body, was riding in a convertible along with her attendants, Sylvia Belcher and JoAnn Hunter. The football sponsors, chosen by the football team — Smilena Scarborough escorted by Harold Jackson, and Jerry Tomlinson escorted by Charlie Schiehing — were riding on a car also. There were floats, sponsored by the classes and clubs of the high school, and there were dignitaries riding in cars.
The Lake Placid band was there as well, and the Pep Club was there cheering for the team and helping the cheerleaders. In all, there were more than 50 units in the parade. The street was lined with spectators that came out of the businesses to cheer and clap as they showed their support for the school.
Sebring always supported the teams and showed up to fill the grandstands. There were so many people that they were standing along the side of the field. Everyone was told to come early to get a good seat.
The Sebring Blue Streaks won the game 31-19 and brought home the Ridge Conference Championship for the first time since 1937. The players escorted Coach Odham off the field on their shoulders, which was no easy feat since Coach weighed in at 260 pounds.
After the game the celebration continued as cars drove through downtown, with horns honking, just in case you didn’t make it to the game there was no doubt we won. Then it was on to Teen Town down at the City Pier for the Homecoming Dance.
The next game was in Avon Park on Wednesday before Thanksgiving where the Streaks lost to the Avon Park Red Devils, 14-13, for their first conference loss of the season. But to the fans, it didn’t matter because “We were the champions.”
Basketball
Coach Jim Taveniere could feel the pressure growing to have the Blue Streak Championship year continue with his basketball team. He knew he had some very talented players in Ronnie Sauls, Ed Northrop, Richard Hill, Bud Northrop, Harry Hummel, Gary Lanier, Bill Clark, Julis Foster, Jackie Newcomer and Jeffery Hill.
As the season started, it became clear that Ronnie Sauls and Ed Northrop were going to be hard to beat. Sauls became the top scorer with 42 points in two games. By the end of January 1959, the Streaks had won six games in a row and Ed Northrop took over as the leading scorer from Sauls.
At the next game, Sebring would be facing what seemed to be their nemesis that school year, the Kathleen Red Devils. Many thought Kathleen was a shoo-in since they were in first place in the Ridge Conference, however, the Blue Streaks and the fans were ready for the most important game of the year on that Friday night. According to a Highlands County News reporter, “the highly partisan crowd became so overwrought the officials had to hold up the game momentarily until reasonable bedlam was restored.” The fans “were downhearted at the half with their favorites trailing by 10 points, the fans had much to yell about in the third quarter as Ronnie Sauls regained his eye for the basket and poured in 16 points to pull the Streaks back in contention. Eddie Northrup had scored 10 points for the game and won the hearts of the Streaks supporters when he calmly flipped in two free throws in the overtime to keep his team ahead.” Richard Hill finally scored the final 2 points for the Streaks and Sebring won the game 47-45.
As the rest of the season marched on, victory number 13 was the lucky one for Coach Taveniere when the Streaks beat Arcadia on Tuesday, FEb. 24, 1959. The Sebring Blue Streaks clinched the Ridge Conference Championship for the first time since 1942. Once again, the players got to carry their coach on their shoulders as the fans swarmed onto the court.
Two down and one to go.
Baseball
From the Highlands County News, Sports Slants by Ray Caldwell on Feb. 26, 1959: “Picture of a man squarely on a big spot is Coach Johnny Freeland. Following the example set by Glenn Odham, football coach, and Taveniere, basketball coach, in bringing home two conference champs in one year will be no easy chore. Three conference leaders in one year would be almost more than local rooters could bear.”
The Blue Streaks opened the season against Mulberry and they didn’t disappoint as they won the game 7-1. The star players began to emerge and the coach and fans began to get excited as the Streaks started putting down the other teams. Julius Foster struck out 16 in that first game and David Higgins closed out the night for the win.
Larry Killingback also began to show he was up to the job as a winning pitcher in the fourth game of the season.
The Sebring Blue Streaks won their sixth straight game as Hughie Williams hurled a no-hit, no-run game to beat the Kathleen Red Devils 8-0. Larry Killingback playing third base drove in the first two runs with a triple and Harry Hummel who played centerfield had a double and two singles. Game after game, the Blue Streaks showed everyone what a great team they were.
According to an article in the Highlands County News, “The Sebring fans ame home deliriously happy as the Sebring High baseball team won for the second time over their bitter rivals in Avon Park. In their 10th straight victory of the year without a defeat was doubly sweet when it was remembered how many times the ever-tough and hustling Red Devils have spoiled Streak streaks.
“There was glory enough for all the local players, but Errol Lanier turned in his best game of the season to emerge as the star.
“The hustling receiver banged a beauty of a hit to center field in the fifth inning to drive in teammate Jackie Newcomer with the winning run. He also drove in a run in the seventh inning that won’t go into the records books when he lofted a long fly to center that brought Williams home after the catch.
“Besides his stick work, Errol had a near flawless night behind the plate. His rifle-like throws threw out the only Red Devil bold enough to try to steal second and picked off an unwary runner at first.”
In the next game against Lake Placid, pitcher Hughie Williams gave up only three hits in the 14-1 game.
“Streaks Unbeaten In All 13 Games as Season Ends” was the headline in the Highlands County News.
Unlike football and basketball, the baseball champ was determined by a tourney and a single elimination.
The Sebring Blue Streaks made it 15 in a row as they defeated the Avon Park Red Devils. Julius Foster whiffed 17 batters on the way to the win, and the Streaks won the Ridge Conference Championship.
However, the Streaks were not finished with their winning streak as they went on to win two more games and showed why they were the undefeated champions at 17 wins in a row.
Several Blue Streak seniors were honored by making it to the Ridge Conference All-Star teams. In football, Gene Tomlinson who was the leading scorer for the Ridge Conference was joined on the All-Star Team by Hughie Williams and Errol Lanier. Ronnie Sauls and Ed Northrup made the All-Star Basketball Team. Finally, Hughie Williams, Julius Foster and Errol Lanie were chosen for the All-Star Baseball Team.
By winning the diamond crown, the Sebring school completed its best sports year in history. The Streaks’ winning of the triple crown in football, basketball and baseball marked only the second time in Ridge Conference history the feat had been accomplished and that was in the 1943-44 season by Haines City, which was no longer in the same conference.
What a great year it was 60 year ago in Sebring sports. The Sebring High School Blue Streaks were truly the champions.
