SEBRING — After many years of having a summer voluntary prekindergarten program, the School Board of Highlands County will have a school-year VPK program at three of its elementary schools.
The School Board gave its unanimous approval to the school-year VPK at its Tuesday meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs Anne Lindsay said the district has been in the preschool business a long time with its migrant program and ESE prekindergarten program.
This would be the third category that the district has not offered, she said.
“About 44% of our incoming kindergartners test as ‘ready’ for school,” Lindsay said. “We also know that about half of the students who enter kindergarten do so from a structured pre-K program. This would just offer more opportunities for our parents to have some free voluntary pre-K programs for their children.”
The schools that are preparing for the VPK program are Memorial, Sun ‘n Lake and Lake Country elementary schools.
“We just want to provide those additional opportunities for our children; hopefully more readiness for when they enter school; we have been in the education business for a long time and I think we are pretty confident in what we can provide and do,” Lindsay said.
Earlier in the meeting, district teacher Brian Lang, whose wife operates a child daycare/VPK, noted that the district has had a summer VPK program for 15 years.
The district has done its own monitoring of its summer VPK program and has never used an outside source for monitoring, he said. The district has the option of monitoring itself or having the Early Learning Coalition do it.
“I was wondering if you were truly committed to quality, would you allow an outside source to come in to monitor your school-year VPK?” Lang asked.
Later during the VPK agenda item, Lindsay noted that she is on the executive committee of the regional Early Learning Coalition and she is well aware of the requirements and expectations.
“I thought it was pretty evident for me that we would absolutely use an outside organization to review our program,” she said. “I have no problem with that.”
The Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Education Program is a free pre-kindergarten program for 4- and 5-year-olds who reside in Florida. Participating children must be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1. Parents can enroll their child in a VPK program that year or wait until the following year when their child is 5.
Parents can choose one of two options: the school-year VPK program, which offers 540 instructional hours or summer VPK, which offers 300 instructional hours. Parents may choose a participating private child care or public school provider.
