By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County approved extending after-school daycare to middle school students and also pre-kindergarten students and discussed before-school daycare now that campus gates are opening later.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Hill-Gustat Middle School Principal Chris Doty said he used to be the daycare manager at Cracker Trail Elementary School so it had been a long time since he reviewed the district’s after-school daycare policy.
He had a lot of inquiries from parents so he started the program not realizing that district policy confined it to elementary schools.
“But, we do currently have it taking place at the middle school with about 15 kids by the request of parents and it is starting to grow, really more for before-care, also,” Doty said.
“We have had a large number of inquiries about some type of before-care because of what we are having to do with the gate system, and things like that, and not being able to monitor the gate before 7:40 a.m. where they were used to coming much earlier.”
School Board Member Jill Compton-Twist asked Doty if he had a morning daycare now?
Doty said his school does not have a morning daycare, but the policy change would provide the vehicle to pay someone to watch the gate in the morning and his school already has someone who takes care of morning detention.
The morning seems to be a concern for many, he added.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said she has received phone calls about the campuses opening later for student drop-off.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs Anne Lindsay said the district should extend it to prekindergarten due to the elementary school pre-K programs, the voluntary prekindergarten and ESE and migrant programs.
The School Board voted unanimously to start the process to change the district’s daycare policy to include the middle school grades and prekindergarten students.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said access to campuses had been as early as 6 a.m., so the new security policy, which opens the gates 30 minutes before classes start, has been quite a change for some parents.
“I do think there might be a possibility, if there is a need, for the before-school care,” she said.
