SEBRING — The amended project list for 2018-19 approved recently by The School Board of Highlands County tops $6.1 million with nearly $6 million funded from the school half-cent sales tax.
The amended project list added fencing projects to improve campus security and phase 2 of the replacement of the main covered walkway at Avon Elementary School.
The district office tallied the largest expenditure on the project list at $1.206 million, but that includes the Management Information Systems Department’s purchases that benefit the schools such as: $500,000 for student computers, $200,000 for computers/smartboards/sound, $210,000 for student and district software, and $60,000 for security cameras.
The Transportation Department shows $1.186 million on the capital project plan for 2018-19 with most of it, $995,411, going toward new school buses.
Lake Placid High School is earmarked for a $1 million project to reroof the main building.
The fencing projects for a single-point entry to the campus includes: $101,250 for Hill-Gustat Middle School, $65,000 for Cracker Trail Elementary School, $79,000 for Lake Country Elementary School, $62,700 for Lake Placid High School, $64,625 for Lake Placid Middle School, $115,140 for Sebring High School, $61,700 for Sebring Middle School, $75,000 for Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School and $61,000 for Woodlawn Elementary School.
Other projects include: air-conditioning control upgrade at Hill-Gustat Middle School for $96,000, window replacement at Fred Wild Elementary School for $148,000, upgrade HVAC duct work at Avon Park Middle School for $40,350 and replace condensing unit and air handler in Building 5 at Fred Wild Elementary School for $190,000.
