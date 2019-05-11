SEBRING — Fast and detailed communications in an emergency is on order with The School Board of Highlands County approving a contract for an Active Shooter Awareness Package from an Ormond Beach-based communications technology company.
The agreement with VOLO, LLC provides the district with access to the company’s internet portal to utilize the Active Shooter Awareness Package with a database for up to 1,500 employee records.
In April, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the company has an app that is similar to a “panic button.” One button on a smartphone could be for an active shooter situation, which would provide an immediate alert, like an amber alert, to staff computers and cellphones.
The message would state there is report of an active shooter on campus and inform to lock down immediately.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said, “I think that is going to be a very good thing. Everybody is telling me, ‘we need something when there is an incident that arises at our schools to better communicate.”
VOLO will be a plus for the district with an app that would give everybody on campus a notice of what was happening and where it was happening, she said.
Lethbridge said the application has other features such as for a medical emergency. If a student was having a seizure in a classroom, the teacher would hold down the medical emergency button, which would notify Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, the school’s health technician and school administrators.
School Board Member Jan Shoop said even for medical emergencies involving a teacher or student, the communication system will be beneficial for the district. If there is an active shooter, it can give locations and information about where to escape.
“It is pretty amazing,” she said.
The VOLO panic button for triggered scenarios sends simultaneous voice calls, simple message service , push notifications, desktop pup-ups and email alerts.
The recurring annual charges for the alert system is $36,000. The non-recurring charges total $34,500.
