SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County decided not to approve a resolution supporting the relocation of Lake Placid's Police Department to the former town hall location on Devane Circle.
At Tuesday's School Board meeting, the Board decided instead to send a letter of support to the Town of Lake Placid stating that the School District would like to see the Police Department relocate to the former town hall.
The resolution that was prepared, but ultimately not voted on, stated Lake Placid High School, Lake Placid Middle School and Lake Placid Elementary School are all located along Green Dragon Drive, which is just off of Devane Circle.
"The presence of the Lake Placid Police Department adjacent to many of the schools in Lake Placid would be considered a major safety factor for students," the resolution stated. "Incidents involving students often occur within Devane Circle and the Police Department located on the Circle would deter the occurrence of such incidences."
The Lake Placid Town Council had discussed three options for its police department — to expand at its existing location, move to the new Town Hall location on U.S. 27 to the north or relocate into the old town hall.
Also the School Board approved a waiver of Board Policy 2262 - School Age Child Care to allow after-school daycare program for pre-kindergarten students.
As part of the consent agenda, the School Board voted to cease the live streaming of its board meetings.
The move to end the live streaming of meetings is due to the federal requirements to accommodate those with disabilities.
Longshore said Thursday, "I was very disappointed that we had to go in that direction. We felt like that was the best decision for us. That was the decision based on the cost to be able to continue that service.
"We had about 15 people on average that viewed from week to week so it just seemed that the cost didn't support that," she said.
The cost Longshore referred to would have been to provide closed caption - the text of the speakers on the screen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.