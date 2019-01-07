SEBRING — After a school bus accident last school year revealed the need to quickly determine who is on a school bus, the School Board of Highlands County will consider leasing a student tracking system.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the board will consider a three-year lease contract with Seattle-based Zonar at a cost of $35,648 with additional costs for service in the second and third years of the agreement.
District Transportation Director David Solomon said students will have a card they will carry and swipe when they get on and off their school bus.
The district plans to have a pilot project with the system at one school to get the staff and the students accustomed to using the cards and knowing the importance of using them, he said. “We are going to see what process works best before we send it out to all the schools.”
After board approval, card readers would have to be installed in the buses and the student cards, with the appropriate information, would have to be setup, Solomon said. “We will try to do that as fast as we can because I want to get it installed as fast as possible.”
Bay County in north Florida has the same system that Highlands is considering, he said. “We want to have firm accountability of who is on the bus and who is not on the bus.”
The contract the board will consider includes Zonar’s Z pass system.
According to Zonar, riders carry a passive RFID (radio-frequency identification) identification card that they scan onboard to log each entry and exit from the bus. The time, date, and location of each scan is logged and transmitted to a secure database for immediate access through Zonar’s Ground Traffic Control.
Z Pass improves the safety and security of pupil and passenger transportation by allowing staff to quickly see where and when riders enter and exit buses, Zonar notes.
When an emergency occurs, district staff needs information fast. Zonar provides real-time school bus fleet tracking for instant reports on the location of each bus and the students onboard. Security and safety are further improved with alerts when buses aren’t operated safely or when they need maintenance, according to Zonar.
