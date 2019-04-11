SEBRING — The proposed new position to head school safety has been put on hold by the School Board of Highlands County until assurance that state funding will pay for the new director position.
The new director of safety and security position, recommended by Superintendent Brenda Longshore, was a late addition to the Tuesday School Board agenda.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Longshore said the School Board is in agreement there is not a higher priority for the school system than safety and security and mental health. The issue has especially been brought to everyone’s attention since Parkland (school shooting), which changed the landscape of everything.
“Giving the attention we need to this particular position of safety, security and helping through some of the mental health issues, I felt like it was very important to recommend this position,” she said. “We can fund this position through our Safe School allocation.”
The sole focus of the position is dealing with safety and security and would oversee the Academy at Youth Care Lane, Longshore said.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said the board shouldn’t act on this until it has a chance to look at its budget. The new position at the district office would be about $75,000 in annual salary plus insurance.
Howerton agrees that safety is very important. Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge has done a phenomenal job with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and with the schools and looking at the safety plans, she said.
Longshore said with new legislation there are more mandates than a year ago so the amount of work related to security has increased and with the vetting of the grand jury (related to the Parkland shooting) there is going to more things required by the district.
School Board Chair Bill Brantley said the listing of responsibilities for the position is a lot for one person and Lethbridge has been doing this plus his other duties.
School Board Member Jill Compton-Twist said teachers are also being asked to do more and more. She agrees the position is a great idea and there is a need for more safety and security, but there is also a lot being asked from the district’s teachers as well.
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said he doesn’t like to add an administrative position, but noted situations happen like at SunTrust.
School Board Attorney John McClure said he wasn’t advocating for or against the position, but said that when an incident happens lawyers will try to make the school system look bad and negligent leading to a child being hurt or killed.
Longshore said the position has been considered for awhile and the need was confirmed after she went to Tallahassee and heard from the father of a shooting victim and the superintendent from Sandy Hook (Connecticut elementary school shooting).
School Board Member Jan Shoop said she is 100% in favor of the position, but her biggest concern is the Safe School funding and, with the state budget still pending, she wants to be sure there will be funding for the position.
Shoop made a motion to table the position, which was seconded by Howerton.
The School Board voted unanimously in support of the motion to table the position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.