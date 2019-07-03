LAKE PLACID — The rocket’s red glare will be seen on Independence Day as fireworks are shot off the new and certainly improved Lake June Ball Park boat dock.
Crews from Costello Brothers Marine Construction finished repairing and replacing the pontoon-supported dock on Saturday. The Lake Placid Jaycees will be able to shoot off fireworks from the dock.
When the original repairs to the dock started on June 15, contractors found out they were working with a different design than they originally thought when they put in the $4,500 bid. New pontoons were ordered and Town Administrator Phil Williams said the new price tag was just under $7,000.
The contractor’s goal was to have the dock repaired and ready by Independence Day. That goal was met as Recreation Supervisor Harry Durbano confirmed; the construction was completed Saturday.
“It was a pleasure to bounce up and down a little on the new ‘floating’ dock,” Williams said. “It has not done that for a long time. The Recreation supervisor [Durbano] has also installed swimming area cordons designed to keep boaters and jet skis at a safe distance from swimmers. With the recent heat, the beach has had a lot of activity.”
The longstanding tradition of watching the fireworks reflected on the surface of Lake June while sitting on the ball field lawns will continue. The Jaycees put on fundraisers all year in order to treat the town to fireworks. The Town of Lake Placid is kicking in $3,000 this year.
“That is down $2,000 for recent past years,” Williams said.
The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. on July 4.
“The fireworks will not begin so long as there are any personal vehicles or people, other than emergency personnel, parked with 300 feet of the fireworks launch site,” Williams said in an email. “Vehicles in the 300 feet diameter range will be towed after 9 p.m. at the owner’s expense so the fireworks can begin.”
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said Heartland Boulevard and Tangerine Avenue will remain open during the event.
“No roads will be closed. Parking is not enforced during special events,” he said. “However, there will be no vehicles allowed to park on or around the circle roundabout.”
Durbano is also pleased with the other improvements taking place near the pavilion site.
“The bathroom is under construction and now the slab for the smaller pavilion has been poured,” Durbano said.
The new slab butts up against the restroom slab, making a smooth transition between the two areas. All of these improvements are a part of the Phase I portion of the Lake June improvement projects.
Phase II will include organized parking.
