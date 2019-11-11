SEBRING — A crowd formed in the Bob Evans Restaurant parking lot on Thursday to dedicate the installation of the new flagpole and to add the POW/MIA flag.
The Sebring location of Bob Evans Restaurant has been home to the Highlands County chapter of Bob's Vets for nearly a year. The group, according to Bobsvets.com, "is dedicated to promoting the happiness and fulfillment that our get-togethers provide."
Every Bob Evans location in the state of Florida with a Bob's Vets group has a flagpole out front that flies the American flag alongside the black and white POW/MIA flag, helping denote that the location has a Bob's Vets chapter. According to United-States-Flag.com, the POW/MIA flag represents, "the symbol of our Nation’s concern and commitment to resolving as fully as possible the fates of Americans still prisoner, missing and unaccounted for in Southeast Asia, thus ending the uncertainty for the families and the Nation.”
The Sebring location's flagpole was installed within the last two months, but they were not able to host a flagpole ceremony until now.
Joining the restaurant for the ceremony were veterans and veterans groups such as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Sebring High School Air Force JROTC, Sebring Mayor John Shoop, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, Don Elwell and others.
Cadets from the Sebring JROTC, Sharon Deosaran, Alecsis Sanchez and Orion Winchester, installed and raised the POW flag.
Bob's Vets meets every Thursdays at 9 a.m. at Bob Evans Restaurant, 2541 U.S. 27 North in Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.