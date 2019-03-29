SEBRING — A body was discovered Thursday, buried behind a home on Longview Road in Sebring.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies have started an investigation into this death. Details were not available as of 5 p.m. Friday, including which home on Longview Road, the nature of the grave and whether or not there were any signs of foul play.
Officials with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still open and more details will be released as soon as possible.
“We can say that there is no danger to the community associated with this case,” Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said via press release. “Thank you for your patience as we work to confirm any further information before releasing it to the public.”
To all other inquiries about the body Friday afternoon, authorities had no comment.
