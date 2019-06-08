AVON PARK — A follow up to a missing man report from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office stated the man’s body was located Thursday in Lake Verona.
The Sheriff’s Office had issued a missing, endangered person alert concerning David Carson Crosby, 41, who was last seen swimming across Lake Verona in Avon Park the night of May 30.
Crosby had been visiting friends at a home at A. Miracle Avenue earlier, that day according to the alert. The lake had been checked multiple times, but Crosby had not been located. Authorities said he is homeless and is usually on foot around Avon Park.
Crosby’s body was discovered Thursday in Lake Verona, the Sheriff’s Office reported in its update. He apparently drowned, but cause of death will be officially determined by the medical examiner.
Somebody saw the body and contacted the Sheriff’s Office, according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. It floated up a few yards offshore on the northeast side of the lake, near a private beach.
The lake was checked multiple times, but when a body will float to the top after a drowning is not an exact science and since no one knew for sure if he had drowned or not, first responders couldn’t send a dive team out to try to search the entire lake, according to the HCSO spokesman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.