AVON PARK — A follow up to a missing man report from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office stated the man’s body was located Thursday in Lake Verona.

The Sheriff’s Office had issued a missing, endangered person alert concerning David Carson Crosby, 41, who was last seen swimming across Lake Verona in Avon Park the night of May 30.

Crosby had been visiting friends at a home at A. Miracle Avenue earlier, that day according to the alert. The lake had been checked multiple times, but Crosby had not been located. Authorities said he is homeless and is usually on foot around Avon Park.

Crosby’s body was discovered Thursday in Lake Verona, the Sheriff’s Office reported in its update. He apparently drowned, but cause of death will be officially determined by the medical examiner.

Somebody saw the body and contacted the Sheriff’s Office, according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. It floated up a few yards offshore on the northeast side of the lake, near a private beach.

The lake was checked multiple times, but when a body will float to the top after a drowning is not an exact science and since no one knew for sure if he had drowned or not, first responders couldn’t send a dive team out to try to search the entire lake, according to the HCSO spokesman.

0
1
0
5
0

Load comments