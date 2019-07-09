SEBRING — A 72-hour boil water notice went into effect Tuesday [July 9] for all areas of the Sun 'n Lake of Sebring Improvement District and Tanglewood.
It is advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immune suppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the notice is lifted.
This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.
The district will continue to update residents as things progress.
