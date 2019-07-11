SEBRING — The water boil notice for Sun 'n Lake Special Improvement District is hereby rescinded after an expedited confirmation of the bacteriological survey.
The boil water notice has been rescinded following the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink for the District of Sun 'n Lake and Tanglewood.
