SEBRING — The investigation continues into a bomb threat Friday morning that prompted the evacuation of the Sebring Walmart, which saw a response from many law enforcement agencies including two bomb disposal units from Polk County.
But Sebring Police reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday that the store reopened after the business and law enforcement personnel concluded their in-store security assessment.
Store Manager Caryn Wells said, “Everything is good and we are back in the store.”
Due to company policy she couldn’t comment further.
Sebring Police Lt. Thomas Gilliard said the bomb threat is still under investigation.
Around 10:30 a.m. the Sebring Walmart received a bomb threat, which prompted the evacuation of the store.
Gilliard said investigators did not want to release more details about the threat.
After the store was searched with K-9s the store was reopened, he said.
“We take every threat seriously,” Gilliard said. “It is always up to Walmart how they want to proceed or how far they want go with the procedure. They wanted to be certain.”
Sebring Police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers had blocked all access points to the Walmart parking lot at the busy corner of U.S. 27 and Schumacher Road.
Along with Sebring Police and FHP, responders to the scene included the Sebring Fire Department, Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and the Highlands, Hardee and Polk County sheriff’s offices.
In her online comments, shopper Melissa Teague Maxwell said, “We were in the store and I want to say good job to the Walmart staff for doing an excellent job of evacuating the customers in a calm and efficient manner.”
