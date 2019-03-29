SEBRING — Getting kids interested in reading and reading regularly so they can excel in school has been LaNita Roth’s mission for many years at Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School.
Roth, who is a reading coach, has been at Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School for 31 years.
She noticed a book vending machine online and thought it would make a great incentive for getting her students to read.
While Roth was battling breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy, academic intervention resource teacher Jennifer Marans and technology resource teacher Whitney McGee, who is a National Elementary Honor Society sponsor, organized fundraising projects with NEHS students to pay for a book vending machine.
The “Roth’s Honeycomb” book machine was unveiled Friday in the school’s media center.
“It was pretty amazing; I didn’t think we were going to get one,” Roth said Thursday. “I had been turned down by about eight or nine different companies; we asked for a donation of the machine, but they turned me down.
“But, these girls got together and raised money and bought one for me.”
Fifth-grader and president of the NEHS Chaz Waltman said the students sold candy grams to purchase the book machine for Roth.
Roth described the book machine as a converted chip/snack dispensing machine that has been beautifully decorated.
“My thought was when children meet their reading goal they could go over and get a book out of the machine of their choice to take home,” she said. “It could be used for birthdays and special occasions as a reward and have a book to keep. Anything to promote reading.”
The machine dispenses paperback books and bookmarks. It currently operates by depositing 75 cents, but it will be adjusted to accept tokens.
Marans said Roth is very special at the school and reading is one of her favorite things in the entire world.
“We know that for each student to have the opportunity to have a book in their hand is very special to her and special to us,” she said.
Roth said she only has four more chemotherapy treatments left to go.
“The whole school has just been amazing – the children, the teachers, everybody – they all supported me and helped me out when I was having a bad day,” she said. “It has just been wonderful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.