SEBRING — Marvin Pierce has seen a lot of things and has lived a lot of life. He served in Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II and was present during The Battle of the Bulge.
Today, on this Fourth of July, the war veteran turns 100 years old.
Pierce was born in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. He is the son of a carpenter and a survivor of both Depression-era Southern poverty and one of the greatest battles in the nation’s history.
“Back when I was a little boy we had to walk three miles to school,” Pierce recalls. “My daddy had an old T-Model and sometimes he’d drive us when it was bad (weather).
“I quit school when I was in the sixth grade. My dad got real sick. It was so bad he had to go into the hospital for a few days. When he came out he couldn’t do anything after that,” he said.
In April of 1940, at 19 years old, Pierce enlisted in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was with the 41st Quartermasters for five years and two months, until the end of World War II.
“I went in (to Normandy) on the eighth day of the invasion and I came out the last day when the war was over. They told us they’d fly us back; they didn’t do it. We had to ride the cattle train back,” the soldier recalled with a laugh.
“I stayed down in Panama for 18 months. I took all my training there. By and by they sent me to Michigan to a tank outfit. They said I had to learn how to drive them,” Pierce laughingly remembers. “I said ‘why are you putting me on a tank squad. I’m actually an infantryman.’
“When I was in the infantry I was a runner for the captain. I said to him ‘I gotta find something else to do. When I get out I’m not going to use the infantry as my way of life.’ He said ‘why don’t you go to the quartermasters?’
“So I went down and asked the first sergeant if I could speak to the captain. He took me to see him and I told him what I wanted to do and he said that he’d be glad to have me.
“The 41st Quartermaster were a heavy maintenance company. We did all the repair work for trucks, cars, anything that broke down. I started school there to learn to weld. We did all the mechanic work.”
Following his training, Pierce was shipped out to France. There he joined in supporting the Normandy Invasion, which was also known as the Ardennes Offensive.
Sgt. Pierce was tasked with supplying the lines with ammunition.
“I started at Normandy with 10 trucks full of ammunition. I had to be on the road all the time. I had priority over everything. If they were to stop me, I had papers to show that I had priority.
“I had to be there during the invasion when they crossed the Rhine River. German planes came over and I had to go out in the field behind some trees to hide my trucks. They tried to bomb us but they missed. Bombs were everywhere. Suddenly here come American planes and down he (German bomber) goes.
“Things were sometimes really rough over there. We had to crawl up in road barrels when they’d start bombing to keep the shrapnel from hitting us.
“We made it through the invasion and then went up to Frankfurt, Germany. After that I got sick with malaria and they took me to the field hospital.
“They sent me to a hospital in South Carolina for about a month to get rid of the malaria.
“When I got out of the Army I got a job in Detroit in a factory gauging steel grinding bits. I worked there for awhile. From there I went to work for a cab company doing maintenance work. I worked there for about three months.”
Pierce also worked for Chrysler as a mechanic and for Ford after that. Finally he settled in with Oldsmobile where he worked for 29 years.
“Life is good now,” says the gritty soldier. “I’ve seen everything. There ain’t nothing I haven’t seen.”
