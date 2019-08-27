SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor’s cut-back version of capital improvements has two years in the future with no improvements at all.
To prevent falling behind while the county is trying to get caught up, budget personnel have suggested getting a loan now and using the annual fire assessment to pay it back.
Budget Analyst Sarah Albritton, overseeing non-ad valorem assessments, said the county could look at getting a $5.5 million loan, paid for out of the assessment.
Bashoor told the Highlands News-Sun that loan could also cover costs to:
• Renovate flood damage at DeSoto City Fire Station 18.
• Build a new Lake Placid Fire Station 36 closer to U.S. 27.
• Build a new Highlands Park Estates Station 33.
• Improve the water supply and backup generator for Lorida Fire Department on U.S. 98.
• Replace a fire engine for Leisure Lakes Station 39.
• Replace an old engine with a rescue engine for DeSoto City Station 19.
• Replace an old engine with a rescue engine for Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41.
Engines, on average, run $750,000 now, and Bashoor has said those on the road after 15 years are considered not up to national standards.
He has also said those as old as 20 years are considered antiques, and not safe.
Bashoor explained that a rescue engine carries more of the rescue gear needed on an accident scene, as well as the standard firefighting equipment.
Chris Benson, business services director, said the assessment could pay back the loan at $500,000 per year.
Since Monday’s meeting was a workshop, commissioners took no action.
Some of the improvements to fire stations require building or retrofitting stations with vent and filter systems for exhaust fumes, to reduce cancer risk to firefighters.
Bashoor said he would look at filters that mount on truck exhaust systems, to filter the fumes both in the station and on fire scenes.
Commissioner Ron Handley asked if the county could save those costs with open-wall stations, essentially carports.
Bashoor said the Department of Homeland Security wouldn’t accept those designs and they wouldn’t be hurricane compliant.
Already, he said, the county has had that situation at three stations that are on the list for replacement, including Lake Placid, where firefighters have to run from one building to another to get to the truck, and then have a third building housing other trucks.
It doesn’t help morale, he said.
On the subject of morale, Commissioner Don Elwell asked what Bashoor is doing for the diminishing volunteer base. Bashoor said the lower numbers result, in part, of updating the active volunteer rolls.
However, Bashoor said he has an idea — just an idea at this point — of a $50 monthly stipend for active volunteers for perhaps up to 20-25 years, after which they might get it for life.
He cautions that this is just an idea. He has also had volunteers say they would like gas cards as incentives.
