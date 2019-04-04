Boys & Girls Club donation

Back row, from left: John Higgins, territory general manager for Coca-Cola; Princeton Harris, sales merchandising supervisor for Coca-Cola; and Kilvio Rodriguez, district manager for Family Dollar. Front row, from left: Amanda Mitchell, Family Dollar store manager (Lake Placid); Brenda Herman, store manager for Family Dollar (Sebring); Arzinia Jacobs, site director at Boys & Girls Club of Sebring; and Denise Flash, program director for the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County. Coca-Cola and Family Dollar joined together to donate two Chrome notebooks to the Boys & Girls Club of Sebring.

 MELISSA MAIN/CORRESPONDENT

SEBRING — Coca-Cola and Family Dollar teamed up to donate two laptops to the Boys & Girls Club of Sebring, a program that serves children and youth in Highlands County.

“I really appreciate Family Dollar and Coca-Cola for donating such generous gifts for the kids,” Arzinia Jacobs, site director for the Boys & Girls Club said. “I’m so grateful. It really comes in handy, because we are studying bullying and cyber safety right now.”

The Boys & Girls Club provides free after-school care for students, especially those who might be struggling at school. Certified teachers instruct the children in state standards to improve their academic performance.

“My store managers really believe in the Boys & Girls Club,” Kilvio Rodriguez, district manager for Family Dollar, said. “We got involved with Coke on this fundraiser.”

Local Family Dollar stores displayed a sign letting customers know that a portion of the proceeds from Coke products would be donated to the Boys & Girls Club.

“We want to thank our customers for supporting us in making this come together for the boys and girls of our community,” Rodriguez said.

“It really helps us,” Jacobs said. “As a non-profit, we need donations. We are here for the community, and we need help from the community.”

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club or to donate to the club’s after-school program, call 863-451-5757.

