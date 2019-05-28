SEBRING — While Florida citrus production estimated went down approximately 4 million boxes this month, Brazilian crop estimates went up.
The projected figure of 388.89 million boxes of various citrus varieties predicted to come out of Brazil this year is 36% higher than the 2018–2019 prediction of 285.98 million boxes, and 21% higher than the average crop size for the last 10 years, according to Fundecitrus, an association of São Paulo regional citrus growers and juice manufacturers set up to foster sustainable citrus development.
The estimate uses the same 90-pound box size as U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates.
Fundecitrus, in cooperation with Markestrat, FEA-RP/USP and FCAV/Unesp, released a crop forecast on May 10, the same day as USDA’s most recent forecast, for the São Paulo region and west-southwest Minas Gerais Citrus Belt.
The total predicted orange production by variety is as follows:
• 76.97 million boxes of Hamlin, Westin and Rubi.
• 19.75 million boxes of Valencia Americana, Seleta and Pineapple.
• 116.20 million boxes of Pera Rio.
• 128.30 million boxes of Valencia and Valencia Folha Murcha.
• 47.67 million boxes of Natal.
The report states that grove yield recovery was triggered mainly by a climate that favored bloom and fruit set, unlike the last crop.
The average yield in this crop season is estimated at 1,051 boxes per hectare and 2.24 boxes per tree, which represents an increase in comparison to the 756 boxes per hectare and 1.63 boxes per tree harvested in the 2018–2019 crop.
Florida’s May citrus harvest predictions indicate that initial October forecasts for oranges, grapefruit and other specialty crops was off more than 10%.
Mark Hudson a state statistician for USDA, said the orange crop is projected to fill 72.4 million 90-pound boxes, down from the April estimate of 76.5 million boxes and the October estimate of 79 million boxes.
Hudson was cited by News Service of Florida as saying those calculations include figures on already processed boxes and oranges still in the field.
The May figure for oranges, USDA said, is still above the 44.95 million boxes harvested during the 2017-2018 growing season, which was plagued by Hurricane Irma, and the 68.85 million boxes picked two seasons ago.
Florida remains the national leader in citrus production, News Service reports, at 59% of the national orange production.
U.S. production is forecast to recover overall, according to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service report in February, with favorable weather helping it jump 41% to 5.0 million tons.
Orange production in Florida has been declining for years due to citrus greening, which has decimated groves and increased costs for crop maintenance. Last year’s damages from Irma made the situation worse, but this year’s higher forecast is up to recent-year levels.
“Most of the guys I’m talking to around here are picking at or better than they thought,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. “Most of the growers in Highlands County are doing well.”
When asked if he thought the USDA prediction of a drop in production would be apparent from local harvests, Royce said, “I don’t think so, no. No.”
Global orange production for 2018/19 is forecast to increase by 4.2 million metric tons from the previous year to 51.8 million metric tons, thanks to good weather helping produce larger crops in Brazil and the U.S., USDA Foreign Service reports.
China’s production is projected to drop slightly to 7.2 million thanks to unfavorable weather, with a smaller crop in Jiangxi province, USDA Foreign Service reports.
European Union production is expect to increase 4% to 6.5 million tons with good weather in Spain and Portugal.
Egypt’s production is forecast at a record 3.4 million tons, up 10% from last year. Exports are projected 60,000 tons higher to a record 1.6 million, accounting for 30% of global trade.
Top export for Egypt include the European Union, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.
South Africa’s production is expected to rise 5% to 1.6 million tons because of good weather and more land put int production.
South African exports are forecast at a record 1.3 million tons and account for 25% of global trade, with the European Union as the top export market, followed by China and Russia.
Mexico’s production is projected up 100,000 tons to 4.6 million, which is expected to boost fruit used for processing. Morocco’s production is forecast 18% higher to a record 1.2 million tons on favorable weather.
