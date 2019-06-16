AVON PARK — The latest air quality report on the Brickell Building shows the structure still has possible fungal growth, but overall the air quality has improved.
City Manager David Flowers said Friday the air quality report was a little bit different than the previous report, a little bit better, so the city is waiting on the insurance adjuster now.
The city is seeking a larger insurance payment to cover damages from Hurricane Irma and the cost of the mold remediation work after water intrusion from the storm.
The summary of the 21-page air quality report states there are still some elevated levels of presumed fungal growth, but it is not the same reading from eight weeks ago, it is better, he said.
Will the city do any other work with the building?
“No — I think we have done pretty much what we are going to do with it right now,” Flowers said.
The city is in the process of determining a sale price/minimum bid for the two-story building on Main Street, which is owned by the Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency.
Flowers said getting an appraisal of the building would be expensive.
He informed the City Council on Monday he would finalize exactly what costs the city has in the building — the money spent to purchase the building and additional costs (new roof and interior cleanup, etc.) minus the insurance payments. Then see if the City Council wants to set a minimum sale price on the two possible ways the city can sell the building.
First an agreement has to be worked out with the Main Street CRA so the building becomes city property, Flowers said. The two ways of disposing of city real estate, according to the City Charter, are through a sealed bid process or public action, which both require a minimum bid.
Also, with an interested buyer for the building, Flowers has been looking into the Land Development Regulations (LDR) to determine the occupation density of the Brickell’s second floor.
The LDR shows a maximum of 10 dwelling units upstairs, Flowers said.
“But, what I was trying to figure out, the previous owner had blocked off 19 apartments up there,” he said.
Going through the old records, that go back to 2005-06, Flowers said, he as not yet been able to locate the exemption the previous owner was using to plan for 19 apartments on the second floor.
