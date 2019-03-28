AVON PARK — The effort to clear out the moldy drywall from the Brickell Building is now complete.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said after 17 days of work, 862 man hours and 210 cubic yards of moldy drywall were removed, the cleanup is finished.
“I personally inspected it and it looks a whole lot better. You can actually see the bones of the building right now,” he said.
The city ordered an indoor air quality kit that arrived Monday, Flowers said. They will take six samples to be sent to a lab to determine if there is any presence of fungal growth in the structure.
Highlands News-Sun asked Flowers Tuesday about the building’s overhang over the sidewalk, which has no plywood or covering underneath it.
Flowers responded there will likely be some repairs to improve its appearance, but the city won’t spend too much if it is decided to sell the building, which is owned by the Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency.
The structure incurred significant water intrusion from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The building got a new roof soon after the hurricane, but the mold persisted when no cleanup work was done on the interior. The moldy smell affected an adjacent restaurant.
