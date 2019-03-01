AVON PARK — After two weeks of work clearing out moldy drywall in the city-owned Brickell Building on Main Street, about two weeks of work remains to complete the cleanup, according to City Manager David Flowers.
Five or six inmates from Avon Park Correctional Institution have been working Tuesday through Friday on the cleanup, which thus far included the removal of 120 yards of moldy drywall, Flowers informed the City Council at its meeting on Monday.
“We have got about two weeks worth of work left, possibly a little less,” he said Tuesday. All the walls are done; workers are currently working on the first-floor ceilings.
An air quality report will be done after the work is completed, Flowers said.
The inmates’ work is being paid through the existing contract with the correctional institution, which pays for a guard when the inmates are working in city parks and on right of way and other city projects.
The city is paying the dumping fees for the disposal of the removed materials, which are going into a 20-yard dumpster owned by Excavation Point, Flowers said. Also, the city purchased the respirators, tie-back disposable hazardous materials suits and safety glasses for the project.
The two-story structure incurred significant water intrusion from Hurricane Irma, which necessitated the mold cleanup.
The building got a new roof soon after the hurricane, but there had been little progress since then to remove the mold until Flowers took office as city manager in January.
