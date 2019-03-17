AVON PARK — The cleanup of the moldy wood and drywall in the Brickell Building would have been nearly completed by now except for a couple of setbacks that delayed the progress.
The interior cleanup work on the two-story, city-owned building on Main Street started Feb. 12 with a crew of five to six inmates from Avon Park Correctional Institute donning ventilators and special suits to protect them from contaminants.
City Manager David Flowers said recently there was a bit of a setback on the Brickell Building mold removal because a week of work by the inmates was lost due to some security procedures that were being performed at APCI.
Also, the correctional officer who was assigned to inmate work detail was out sick for a couple of days.
“So we only got about three days worth of work from them in the last two weeks,” Flowers said. “They are running it hard and heavy right now to try to make up some time.”
So it will probably be a couple weeks before all the moldy drywall is removed, he said.
The 20-yard waste container has been dumped at least seven or eight times, which is a pretty significant amount that has been removed from the building, Flowers noted.
The structure incurred significant water intrusion from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The building got a new roof soon after the hurricane, but the mold persisted when no cleanup work was done on the interior. The moldy smell affected an adjacent restaurant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.