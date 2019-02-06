AVON PARK — A mold remediation expert/contractor and City Administrator David Flowers inspected the city-owned Brickell Building Tuesday morning to determine what needs to be done to clean up the structure that had significant water intrusion from Hurricane Irma.
“It is not as bad we may have expected,” Flowers said. “It looks like some things we can certainly take care of and repair ourselves. I am not sure which way the city wants to go with it.”
At Monday’s special City Council meeting, Flowers said he toured the building last week.
“Yes, it has some issues, but I don’t see that it is as bad as everybody has led me to believe that it is,” he said. “I think there are some things that can be fixed rather quickly.”
One of the issues has already been fixed where water was coming inside the southside of the building from a hole and running down a wall and into a business, Flowers said. “We found it; we were inside the building and saw daylight and sealed it up.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked about the insurance payout for the hurricane damage. At a previous meeting Flowers said the insurance company was offering $100,000, but he would contact the company seeking a higher payment.
Flowers said he left two messages for the insurance adjuster and he would try to reach him the next day.
Flowers said he found pictures of the Brickell Building and the roof before the hurricane, which should be helpful in the insurance company’s decision in settling the claim.
“Once I hear from the mold remediation man, what he thinks about this thing, we might be able to get a better handle on what we can do and how quick we can do it,” he said.
The mold remediation expert was going back to the panhandle for Hurricane Michael-related projects, but should have a report on the Brickell Building in about two weeks, Flowers said.
The city has owned the two-story Brickell Building on Main Street for nearly four years. It has been vacant since 2008 or 2009. A $95,000 re-roofing project was completed in December 2017.
