AVON PARK — An air quality test shows the Brickell Building continues to have some mold issues after a 17-day cleanup effort in the two-story structure on Main Street.
The building needs more mold remediation because there is still a little bit in there that showed up on an air quality report, City Manager David Flowers said. But, it is much better than it was before.
“We have to do some negative air balance in there and make sure that is all taken care of,” he said. A contractor will be hired to do the work.
The interior cleanup work on the city-owned building started Feb. 12 with inmates from Avon Park Correctional Institute donning ventilators and special suits to protect them from contaminants.
The removal of the moldy wood and drywall was completed in March.
The structure incurred significant water intrusion from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The building got a new roof soon after the hurricane, but the mold persisted when no cleanup work was done on the interior. The moldy smell affected an adjacent restaurant.
The direction the city is going is to probably market and sell that building instead of trying to do anything else with it, Flowers said.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said with the mold being removed from the building, the plan is to sell it “as is.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard believes the city should sell the building. He heard from someone who has interest in purchasing it and provided Flowers with the potential buyer’s business card.
