AVON PARK — The status and finances of the city-owned Main Street Brickell Building was a topic of discussion at Saturday’s budget workshop.
Finance Director Rick Helms said he had concerns about the Main Street CRA because of the status of that particular fund. There will be significant reimbursements coming from insurance that will help the fund. The Brickell Building suffered damage from Hurricane Irma and, as a result, significant outlays of money were spent on repairs.
Some of the insurance claims still have not been settled, he said. There should be significant money coming there, but even that will not totally make that fund whole.
“You could look at restricting or not planning for as much expenditures from that fund until that fund is completely whole again,” Helms said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the Main Street CRA didn’t buy the Brickell Building; it was forced upon them. Their plans have been minimized dramatically because of that purchase. She would like to see it go back to the city.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard noted that council talked about selling the building. He heard there is an interested buyer for the former bank building across the street, which could increase the interest of any prospective buyers of the Brickell Building.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she has received several calls about the Brickell Building from people wanting to know if there was going to be a bid process for the building or if the city is accepting offers.
City Manager David Flowers said the city is still finalizing the expenses it has incurred with the building, which will be in the neighborhood of $450,000, which includes the purchase cost and repairs. Once the insurance adjustment is received then more than $100,000 can be deducted from that.
Then the City Council can decide what it wants to do with the building when it is known what was spent on it, Flowers said.
Sutherland said there was a $35,000 annual payment set up from the Main Street CRA to the city, she said. If it ever gets forgiven that would be an additional $35,000 that would go back to planning programs for the CRA advisory board.
Without that money, it would limit the need for the CRA board to meet because there wouldn’t be much money for projects, she said.
