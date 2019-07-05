AVON PARK — An insurance company representative is scheduled to check the Brickell Building on July 9 with the city seeking a larger insurance payment to cover damages from Hurricane Irma.
The city paid for repairs and a new roof for the two-story building on Main Street and incurred additional costs due to the water intrusion from the storm, which necessitated mold remediation work.
The city is in the process of determining a sale price/minimum bid for the structure, which is owned by the Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency.
“We are not going to do anything until we talk to the insurance people and figure out what the claim is and see exactly what we have got in the building [financially],” Flowers said.
Then he will explain to the City Council how much the City/Main Street CRA has expended on the building so council can decide how to proceed, such as put it up for a public auction with a minimum bid, Flowers said.
The other element is to transfer the ownership of the building from the Main Street CRA to the city, which is a procedural issue, he said.
About a month ago, Flowers gave a potential investor and his wife a tour of the building.
Flowers informed the City Council that the couple have “much” interest in seeing what they can do with the building. He noted the property appraisal is $462,000.
When the City Council discussed some of the expenses the city incurred with the building it was noted the city paid $365,000 for the structure and spent $80,000 on a new roof after Hurricane Irma and spent additional money on improvements to its parking lot.
