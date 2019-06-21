SEBRING — A Bright Futures Scholarship will require a higher minimum college entrance exam test score in the coming years with Legislation signed recently by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis signed Senate Bill 190 on Tuesday, which will affect the eligibility requirements starting with the 2021-22 school year.
State economists estimate that increasing the eligibility standards for the scholarship program will save the state $195 million over a three-year period, with about 6,500 fewer students qualifying for a scholarship in 2021-22, then 12,000 fewer in 2022-2023 and 17,000 fewer in 2023-2024.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland) said that over the years the testing organizations have made changes that resulted in higher scores.
Students who are aiming for the “Academic” scholarship, which covers full tuition and fees at state universities and colleges, would face a required SAT increase from 1290 to around 1330.
Students who are trying for the “Medallion” award, which covers 75 percent of tuition and fees, would face a required SAT increase from 1170 to about 1200.
The Florida Department of Education will set the specific score requirements based on national averages, which have been increasing since the quarter-point penalty for wrong answers was removed in 2016.
So far, for the ACT requirement appears it while remain at 29 for the Academic scholarship and may go down from 26 to 25 for the Medallion scholarship.
“SFSC currently has 60 students who receive the Bright Futures scholarship. The stringent standards will not impact the current recipients, but it will limit the number of future students who are eligible,” said Heidi Markey, director of financial aid at South Florida State College. “The decision as to who receives the scholarship is made at the state level, so we cannot definitively say how many incoming SFSC students will be impacted.
“However, South Florida State College will be reviewing our use of institutional funds for recruitment and retention purposes, and we will make every effort to aid students who would have otherwise qualified for Bright Futures,” Markey said.
There are also 17 students within Take Stock in Children who qualify for the Bright Futures scholarship.
The Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program was created to establish a lottery-funded scholarship program to reward any Florida high school graduate who merits recognition of high academic achievement. The graduate must enroll in a degree program, certificate program, or applied technology program at an eligible Florida public or private postsecondary education institution.
